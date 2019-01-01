Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting KPTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.63% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Karyopharm Therapeutics maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Karyopharm Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is trading at is $6.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
