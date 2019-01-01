ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Karyopharm Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:KPTI)
6.38
0.57[9.81%]
At close: May 27
6.37
-0.0100[-0.16%]
After Hours: 6:51PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.58 - 6.39
52 Week High/Low4.42 - 14.73
Open / Close5.83 / 6.38
Float / Outstanding66.6M / 79.4M
Vol / Avg.2.3M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap506.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.53
Total Float66.6M

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Karyopharm Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.530

Quarterly Revenue

$47.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$47.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was up $24.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 10.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.67 -0.74 -0.71
EPS Actual 0.46 -0.69 -0.71 -0.77
Revenue Estimate 50.49M 25.80M 25.64M 25.17M
Revenue Actual 126.27M 37.69M 22.60M 23.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) reporting earnings?
A

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.64, which beat the estimate of $-0.65.

Q
What were Karyopharm Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:KPTI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3K, which missed the estimate of $120K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.