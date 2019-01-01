Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was up $24.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 10.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Karyopharm Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.67 -0.74 -0.71 EPS Actual 0.46 -0.69 -0.71 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 50.49M 25.80M 25.64M 25.17M Revenue Actual 126.27M 37.69M 22.60M 23.26M

