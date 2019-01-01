Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 86.96% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $384,119,000 higher by 201.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $404,860,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oq3i24uz
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $3.96
52-week low: $0.90
Price action over last quarter: down 20.76%
Company Overview
Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.
Earnings History
Kosmos Energy Questions & Answers
Kosmos Energy (KOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
The Actual Revenue was $146.5M, which missed the estimate of $171.1M.
