Kosmos Energy
(NYSE:KOS)
7.99
0.30[3.90%]
At close: May 27
7.98
-0.0100[-0.13%]
After Hours: 5:38PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.56 - 8.03
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 8.36
Open / Close7.73 / 7.98
Float / Outstanding399.3M / 455.4M
Vol / Avg.8.6M / 12.2M
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E233.14
50d Avg. Price7.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float399.3M

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kosmos Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$659.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$659M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 86.96% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $384,119,000 higher by 201.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $404,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oq3i24uz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.96

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: down 20.76%

Company Overview

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kosmos Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kosmos Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) reporting earnings?
A

Kosmos Energy (KOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Kosmos Energy’s (NYSE:KOS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $146.5M, which missed the estimate of $171.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.