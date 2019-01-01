Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) was reported by Barclays on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting KOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.67% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) was provided by Barclays, and Kosmos Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kosmos Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kosmos Energy was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kosmos Energy (KOS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $11.00. The current price Kosmos Energy (KOS) is trading at is $7.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
