Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kodiak Sciences
The latest price target for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting KOD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.75% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kodiak Sciences maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kodiak Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kodiak Sciences was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kodiak Sciences (KOD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $5.00. The current price Kodiak Sciences (KOD) is trading at is $6.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
