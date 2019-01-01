Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kodiak Sciences missed estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.36.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.
