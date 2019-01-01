Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting KNTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kinnate Biopharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kinnate Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kinnate Biopharma was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $29.00. The current price Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) is trading at is $8.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
