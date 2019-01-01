Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) was reported by B of A Securities on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting KNSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 321.31% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals was filed on December 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $34.00. The current price Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) is trading at is $8.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.