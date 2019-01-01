Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kandi Technologies Gr
Kandi Technologies Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting KNDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Kandi Technologies Gr initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kandi Technologies Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kandi Technologies Gr was filed on December 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) is trading at is $2.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
