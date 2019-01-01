ñol

Kandi Technologies Gr
(NASDAQ:KNDI)
2.61
0.05[1.95%]
At close: May 27
2.61
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.46 - 2.64
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 6.68
Open / Close2.46 / 2.61
Float / Outstanding61.1M / 75.7M
Vol / Avg.342.7K / 1M
Mkt Cap197.6M
P/E7.11
50d Avg. Price2.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float61.1M

Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kandi Technologies Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$24.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$24.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $29,876,000 rose by 53.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Kandi Technologies Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kandi Technologies Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.45

Company's 52-week low was at $4.40

Price action over last quarter: down 2.57%

Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle (EV) products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products, primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems. It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China, and it also exports Overseas.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kandi Technologies Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kandi Technologies Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) reporting earnings?
A

Kandi Technologies Gr (KNDI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kandi Technologies Gr’s (NASDAQ:KNDI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $27.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.