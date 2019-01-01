QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.8K
Div / Yield
0.73/3.25%
52 Wk
22.42 - 32.93
Mkt Cap
21.4B
Payout Ratio
31.39
Open
-
P/E
12.57
EPS
65.97
Shares
945.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tokyo-based Komatsu is the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world by revenue. Its core construction, mining, and utility equipment business contributes around 90% of revenue. The remainder comes from its retail finance business and industrial machinery and others, which includes metal forging, machine tools, stamping presses, and defense-related equipment. The Americas and Asia are Komatsu's main markets, accounting for more than 80% of revenue, followed by Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Komatsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komatsu (KMTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komatsu (OTCPK: KMTUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Komatsu's (KMTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komatsu.

Q

What is the target price for Komatsu (KMTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komatsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Komatsu (KMTUF)?

A

The stock price for Komatsu (OTCPK: KMTUF) is $22.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:55:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komatsu (KMTUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $48.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Komatsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Komatsu (KMTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komatsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Komatsu (KMTUF) operate in?

A

Komatsu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.