Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Kennametal missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $46.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.40
|0.20
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.53
|0.32
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|487.19M
|514.21M
|472.38M
|423.61M
|Revenue Actual
|483.51M
|515.97M
|484.66M
|440.51M
