Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kennametal missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $46.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.20 0.09 EPS Actual 0.44 0.53 0.32 0.16 Revenue Estimate 487.19M 514.21M 472.38M 423.61M Revenue Actual 483.51M 515.97M 484.66M 440.51M

