Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
193.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Asiamet Resources Ltd is a dynamic junior company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of large copper-gold deposits on the Indonesian islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra, adjacent to the key growth markets in Asia. The company only segment, being mineral exploration and development. Its project includes BKM copper, BKZ polymetallic, and Beutong project. Its projects include KSK and Beutong.

Asiamet Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Asiamet Resources (KMGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asiamet Resources (OTCPK: KMGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asiamet Resources's (KMGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asiamet Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Asiamet Resources (KMGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asiamet Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Asiamet Resources (KMGLF)?

A

The stock price for Asiamet Resources (OTCPK: KMGLF) is $0.1 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asiamet Resources (KMGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asiamet Resources.

Q

When is Asiamet Resources (OTCPK:KMGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Asiamet Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asiamet Resources (KMGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asiamet Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Asiamet Resources (KMGLF) operate in?

A

Asiamet Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.