Kaleyra
(NYSE:KLR)
3.57
0.35[10.87%]
At close: May 27
3.22
-0.3500[-9.80%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.22 - 3.7
52 Week High/Low2.6 - 14.23
Open / Close3.22 / 3.6
Float / Outstanding30.5M / 43.5M
Vol / Avg.215.2K / 349.5K
Mkt Cap155.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.31
Total Float30.5M

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kaleyra reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$80.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$80.5M

Earnings Recap

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaleyra beat estimated earnings by 188.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $45.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaleyra's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.17 -0.15 -0.12
EPS Actual 0.07 0.01 -0.34 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 80.89M 50.45M 41.13M 42.17M
Revenue Actual 84.03M 53.99M 39.71M 44.27M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kaleyra using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Kaleyra Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) reporting earnings?
A

Kaleyra (KLR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kaleyra’s (NYSE:KLR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $31.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.