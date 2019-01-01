QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.5/3.82%
52 Wk
11.02 - 13.15
Mkt Cap
944.5M
Payout Ratio
78.05
Open
-
P/E
13.19
EPS
0
Shares
72.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keller Group PLC is a UK-based company that provides specialist ground engineering services. The company's services meet clients' specific requirements across the construction sector in infrastructure, industrial, commercial, residential, and environmental projects. Keller Group's products and services comprise piling systems, earth retention systems, ground improvement solutions, anchors, soil nails, minipiles, specialty grouting, post-tension cable systems, instrumentation and monitoring solutions, and so on. Keller's offerings are marketed under brands including Franki, Resource Piling, and Keller Foundations. Its geographical segments are United States, Australia, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keller Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keller Group (KLRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keller Group (OTCPK: KLRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keller Group's (KLRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keller Group.

Q

What is the target price for Keller Group (KLRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keller Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Keller Group (KLRGF)?

A

The stock price for Keller Group (OTCPK: KLRGF) is $13.06 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keller Group (KLRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keller Group.

Q

When is Keller Group (OTCPK:KLRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Keller Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keller Group (KLRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keller Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Keller Group (KLRGF) operate in?

A

Keller Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.