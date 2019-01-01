Keller Group PLC is a UK-based company that provides specialist ground engineering services. The company's services meet clients' specific requirements across the construction sector in infrastructure, industrial, commercial, residential, and environmental projects. Keller Group's products and services comprise piling systems, earth retention systems, ground improvement solutions, anchors, soil nails, minipiles, specialty grouting, post-tension cable systems, instrumentation and monitoring solutions, and so on. Keller's offerings are marketed under brands including Franki, Resource Piling, and Keller Foundations. Its geographical segments are United States, Australia, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, and Others.