KLA
(NASDAQ:KLAC)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading higher amid overall market as stocks continue to rebound from recent weakness. Reports showing inflation slightly slowing down has also helped lift market sentiment.
371.27
17.99[5.09%]
At close: May 27
371.27
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low358.04 - 372.34
52 Week High/Low287.44 - 457.12
Open / Close358.04 / 371.27
Float / Outstanding130.3M / 149.2M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap55.4B
P/E17.14
50d Avg. Price341.28
Div / Yield4.2/1.19%
Payout Ratio19.65
EPS4.87
Total Float130.3M

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KLA reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$5.130

Quarterly Revenue

$2.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.3B

Earnings Recap

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KLA beat estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $5.13 versus an estimate of $4.82.

Revenue was up $485.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KLA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 5.44 4.52 3.99 3.60
EPS Actual 5.59 4.64 4.43 3.85
Revenue Estimate 2.33B 2.04B 1.87B 1.75B
Revenue Actual 2.35B 2.08B 1.93B 1.80B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

KLA management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $4.93 and $6.03 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KLA using advanced sorting and filters.

KLA Questions & Answers

Q
When is KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reporting earnings?
A

KLA (KLAC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Q
What were KLA’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $938.6M, which beat the estimate of $923.8M.

