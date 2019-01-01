Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting KIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.42% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Kimco Realty maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kimco Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kimco Realty was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kimco Realty (KIM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.50 to $25.00. The current price Kimco Realty (KIM) is trading at is $23.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
