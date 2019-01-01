Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$427.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$427.2M
Earnings History
Kimco Realty Questions & Answers
When is Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) reporting earnings?
Kimco Realty (KIM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were Kimco Realty’s (NYSE:KIM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $292.8M, which missed the estimate of $294.5M.
