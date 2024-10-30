Jim Cramer Says Buy CrowdStrike Stock, Calls This Aerospace Manufacturer A 'High Speculative' Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG.

On Oct. 17, Intuitive Surgical reported third-quarter revenue of $2.04 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.63 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Kimco Realty Corporation KIM is a “great operator, just own it right through,” he said.

On Oct. 1, Kimco Realty announced the acquisition of Waterford Lakes Town Center, a 976,000-square-foot signature asset spanning 79 acres in Orlando, Florida, for $322 million, including the assumption of a $164 million mortgage.

“That is such a hard story to understand,” Cramer said when asked about Nutanix, Inc. NTNX.

On Oct. 28, Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $71 to $72.

The “Mad Money” host said CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is a buy.

On Oct. 22, CrowdStrike partnered with Fortinet, Inc. FTNT to enhance endpoint and firewall protection by integrating its AI-native security from the Falcon platform with FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFW).

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB is a “high speculative” stock, he said.

On Oct. 24, Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained Rocket Lab with an Overweight and raised the price target from $11 to $12.

Price Action:

Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.1% to settle at $516.31 on Tuesday.

Kimco shares declined 0.9% to close at $23.67 on Tuesday.

Nutanix shares rose 1.3% to settle at $64.97 during the session.

CrowdStrike shares gained 3.2% to settle at $310.94 on Tuesday.

Rocket Lab gained 1.9% to settle at $11.47 on Tuesday.

