Korn Ferry
(NYSE:KFY)
61.25
1.23[2.05%]
Last update: 2:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.68 - 61.74
52 Week High/Low55.88 - 84.68
Open / Close61.12 / -
Float / Outstanding39.3M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.87.6K / 361.6K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E10.93
50d Avg. Price63.06
Div / Yield0.48/0.80%
Payout Ratio8.38
EPS1.55
Total Float39.3M

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Korn Ferry reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 9

EPS

$1.590

Quarterly Revenue

$685M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$685M

Earnings Recap

 

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 7.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.48.

Revenue was up $207.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.07 0.98 0.50
EPS Actual 1.53 1.37 1.21 0.95
Revenue Estimate 604.66M 540.51M 488.48M 424.25M
Revenue Actual 643.40M 588.10M 557.39M 477.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Korn Ferry management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.49 and $1.63 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -1.89% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Korn Ferry, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Korn Ferry Questions & Answers

Q
When is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reporting earnings?
A

Korn Ferry (KFY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Q
What were Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $419.6M, which beat the estimate of $406.1M.

