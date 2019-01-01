Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 7.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $207.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.07
|0.98
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.37
|1.21
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|604.66M
|540.51M
|488.48M
|424.25M
|Revenue Actual
|643.40M
|588.10M
|557.39M
|477.88M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Korn Ferry management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.49 and $1.63 per share for the next quarter.
This represents a -1.89% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Korn Ferry, a bearish signal to many investors.
