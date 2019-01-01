Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 7.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.48.

Revenue was up $207.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.07 0.98 0.50 EPS Actual 1.53 1.37 1.21 0.95 Revenue Estimate 604.66M 540.51M 488.48M 424.25M Revenue Actual 643.40M 588.10M 557.39M 477.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Korn Ferry management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.49 and $1.63 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -1.89% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Korn Ferry, a bearish signal to many investors.

