Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $74.00 expecting KFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Korn Ferry maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Korn Ferry, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Korn Ferry was filed on June 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Korn Ferry (KFY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $83.00 to $74.00. The current price Korn Ferry (KFY) is trading at is $62.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.