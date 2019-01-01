QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/547.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 6.77
Mkt Cap
32.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Akerna Corp is a United States-based company. The firm is the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space. It offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems which are platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customers through the supply chain. The company generates the majority of the revenue from its commercial software platforms.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Akerna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Akerna (KERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akerna's (KERN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akerna (KERN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting KERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 476.92% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akerna (KERN)?

A

The stock price for Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is $1.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akerna (KERN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akerna.

Q

When is Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) reporting earnings?

A

Akerna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Akerna (KERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akerna.

Q

What sector and industry does Akerna (KERN) operate in?

A

Akerna is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.