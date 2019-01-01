|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akerna’s space includes: Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR), Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO), China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH), Hill International (NYSE:HIL) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG).
The latest price target for Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting KERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 476.92% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is $1.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akerna.
Akerna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akerna.
Akerna is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.