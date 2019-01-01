QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.06 - 14.06
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.52
Shares
77.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kernel Holding SA produces and exports sunflower oil from the Black Sea region. It farms, stores, and processes the oil, and it exports internationally through strategically placed terminals. Additionally, the company constructed a segment to process sunflower seeds into refined oil, and bottle the product under its own brands. The bottled oil is sold directly to large retailers or through regional distributors located in Europe. Kernel Holding has become a grain supply chain manager and offers grain and oilseed storage capacity. It focuses on connecting farmers throughout the industry and provides logistical support with one of the largest privately-owned grain silos in Ukraine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kernel Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kernel Holding (KARNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kernel Holding (OTCPK: KARNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kernel Holding's (KARNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kernel Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Kernel Holding (KARNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kernel Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Kernel Holding (KARNF)?

A

The stock price for Kernel Holding (OTCPK: KARNF) is $14.0587 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:31:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kernel Holding (KARNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kernel Holding.

Q

When is Kernel Holding (OTCPK:KARNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kernel Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kernel Holding (KARNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kernel Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Kernel Holding (KARNF) operate in?

A

Kernel Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.