Kernel Holding SA produces and exports sunflower oil from the Black Sea region. It farms, stores, and processes the oil, and it exports internationally through strategically placed terminals. Additionally, the company constructed a segment to process sunflower seeds into refined oil, and bottle the product under its own brands. The bottled oil is sold directly to large retailers or through regional distributors located in Europe. Kernel Holding has become a grain supply chain manager and offers grain and oilseed storage capacity. It focuses on connecting farmers throughout the industry and provides logistical support with one of the largest privately-owned grain silos in Ukraine.