Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-1.020
Quarterly Revenue
$4.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kyndryl Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Kyndryl Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) reporting earnings?
Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.30, which missed the estimate of $-0.47.
What were Kyndryl Hldgs’s (NYSE:KD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.6B, which beat the estimate of $4.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.