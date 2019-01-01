Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kyndryl Hldgs
Kyndryl Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE: KD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting KD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE: KD) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Kyndryl Hldgs initiated their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kyndryl Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kyndryl Hldgs was filed on November 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Kyndryl Hldgs (KD) is trading at is $11.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
