KAR Auction Services
(NYSE:KAR)
16.185
0.525[3.35%]
Last update: 12:44PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.73 - 16.2
52 Week High/Low11.76 - 22.1
Open / Close15.84 / -
Float / Outstanding86.8M / 121.5M
Vol / Avg.371.3K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float86.8M

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KAR Auction Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$369.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$369.4M

Earnings Recap

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KAR Auction Services missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $212.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KAR Auction Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.10 0.19 0.12
EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.15 0.45
Revenue Estimate 511.67M 521.67M 588.80M 558.73M
Revenue Actual 549.40M 535.20M 585.40M 581.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KAR Auction Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reporting earnings?
A

KAR Auction Services (KAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Q
What were KAR Auction Services’s (NYSE:KAR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $858M, which beat the estimate of $852.1M.

