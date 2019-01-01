KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KAR Auction Services missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $212.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 14.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KAR Auction Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.10
|0.19
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.08
|0.15
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|511.67M
|521.67M
|588.80M
|558.73M
|Revenue Actual
|549.40M
|535.20M
|585.40M
|581.60M
