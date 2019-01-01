KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) was reported by CJS Securities on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) was provided by CJS Securities, and KAR Auction Services upgraded their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KAR Auction Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KAR Auction Services was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KAR Auction Services (KAR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price KAR Auction Services (KAR) is trading at is $16.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
