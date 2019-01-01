Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum missed estimated earnings by 78.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $534.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 10.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.44 0.57 0.28 EPS Actual 0.57 1 0.64 0.35 Revenue Estimate 785.11M 519.18M 355.53M 261.03M Revenue Actual 750.60M 741.00M 324.00M 272.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.