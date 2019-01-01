Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting KALU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.31% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Kaiser Aluminum maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kaiser Aluminum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kaiser Aluminum was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $95.00. The current price Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is trading at is $101.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
