Kellogg
(NYSE:K)
69.38
-0.50[-0.72%]
Last update: 12:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low69.33 - 70.05
52 Week High/Low59.54 - 75.56
Open / Close69.67 / -
Float / Outstanding273.5M / 337.9M
Vol / Avg.805.8K / 2.6M
Mkt Cap23.4B
P/E15.56
50d Avg. Price67.7
Div / Yield2.32/3.32%
Payout Ratio51.67
EPS1.24
Total Float273.5M

Kellogg (NYSE:K), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kellogg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.100

Quarterly Revenue

$3.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Kellogg (NYSE:K) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kellogg beat estimated earnings by 5.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kellogg's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.93 1.02 0.96 0.89
EPS Actual 0.83 1.09 1.14 1.11 0.86
Revenue Estimate 3.39B 3.54B 3.41B 3.38B 3.50B
Revenue Actual 3.42B 3.62B 3.56B 3.58B 3.46B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kellogg management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.08 and $4.12 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 393.98% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Kellogg, a bullish signal to many investors.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kellogg using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kellogg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kellogg (NYSE:K) reporting earnings?
A

Kellogg (K) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kellogg (NYSE:K)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Q
What were Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.2B, which beat the estimate of $3.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.