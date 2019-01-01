ñol

JX Luxventure
(NASDAQ:JXJT)
$0.9601
Last update: 3:59PM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.75 - 1.28Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding10.2M / 12.8M
Vol / Avg.17.6K / 928KMkt Cap12.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float10.2MEPS-0.44

JX Luxventure Stock (NASDAQ:JXJT), Quotes and News Summary

JX Luxventure Stock (NASDAQ: JXJT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
JX Luxventure Ltd is engaged in the business of menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare, and tourism. The company operates in five segments Wholesale, Retail, Contract manufacturing, Tourism service, and Cross border e-commerce. The majority of the group revenue is generated from the Travel services offered.
JX Luxventure Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy JX Luxventure (JXJT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: JXJT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are JX Luxventure's (JXJT) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for JX Luxventure (JXJT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for JX Luxventure

Q
Current Stock Price for JX Luxventure (JXJT)?
A

The stock price for JX Luxventure (NASDAQ: JXJT) is $0.9601 last updated October 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does JX Luxventure (JXJT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JX Luxventure.

Q
When is JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) reporting earnings?
A

JX Luxventure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is JX Luxventure (JXJT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for JX Luxventure.

Q
What sector and industry does JX Luxventure (JXJT) operate in?
A

JX Luxventure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.