JSR Group has four reportable segments, digital solutions, life sciences, elastomers, and plastics. Semiconductor materials and life sciences are the growth drivers for the company, while elastomers produces the greatest amount of revenue. Elastomers consists of synthetic rubbers, thermoplastic elastomers, and emulsions. Plastics includes synthetic resins including ABS resins, AES resins, among others. Digital solutions consists of semiconductor materials, display materials, and edge computing, whereas the life sciences business covers research and diagnostic reagents, bioprocess materials, and contract services.