Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US)
The latest price target for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) was reported by DA Davidson on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting JRSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.17% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) was provided by DA Davidson, and Jerash Holdings (US) initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jerash Holdings (US), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jerash Holdings (US) was filed on October 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) is trading at is $6.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
