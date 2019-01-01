Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Johnson Outdoors missed estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was down $16.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.65
|2.50
|2.44
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.68
|2.83
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|157.48M
|164.23M
|198.68M
|195.85M
|Revenue Actual
|153.52M
|166.26M
|213.57M
|206.16M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Johnson Outdoors using advanced sorting and filters.
Johnson Outdoors Questions & Answers
Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.09.
The Actual Revenue was $155.3M, which beat the estimate of $149M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.