Johnson Outdoors
(NASDAQ:JOUT)
66.14
0.85[1.30%]
Last update: 10:24AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low65.56 - 65.76
52 Week High/Low54.55 - 124.9
Open / Close65.76 / -
Float / Outstanding5.5M / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.4.2K / 38.8K
Mkt Cap672.5M
P/E11.76
50d Avg. Price72.91
Div / Yield1.2/1.84%
Payout Ratio18.38
EPS0.99
Total Float5.5M

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Johnson Outdoors reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.970

Quarterly Revenue

$189.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$189.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Johnson Outdoors missed estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was down $16.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.65 2.50 2.44
EPS Actual 1.07 0.68 2.83 2.74
Revenue Estimate 157.48M 164.23M 198.68M 195.85M
Revenue Actual 153.52M 166.26M 213.57M 206.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Johnson Outdoors Questions & Answers

Q
When is Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reporting earnings?
A

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Q
What were Johnson Outdoors’s (NASDAQ:JOUT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $155.3M, which beat the estimate of $149M.

