Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $103.00 expecting JOUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Johnson Outdoors upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Johnson Outdoors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Johnson Outdoors was filed on September 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $99.00 to $103.00. The current price Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is trading at is $65.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.