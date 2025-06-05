Alvotech ALVO on Thursday collaborated with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. RDY to co-develop, manufacture and commercialize a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets.

Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is indicated for numerous cancer types.

Keytruda's worldwide sales were $29.5 billion in 2024. The collaboration combines Dr. Reddy's and Alvotech's capabilities in biosimilars, speeding up the development process and extending the global reach for this biosimilar candidate.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will be jointly responsible for developing and manufacturing the biosimilar candidate and sharing costs and responsibilities.

Subject to certain exceptions, each party will have the right to commercialize the product globally.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Teva and Alvotech Selarsdi (ustekinumab-aekn) injection as interchangeable with the reference biologic Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Stelara (ustekinumab).

In March, Alvotech announced the acquisition of R&D operations of Xbrane Biopharma AB along with a biosimilar candidate, XB003, which is based on Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) for around SEK275 million (around $27 million).

The transaction includes a cash payment of SEK102.2 million at closing, along with the assumption of SEK172.8 million in debt and accounts payable.

HSBC upgraded Dr Reddy's Laboratories from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $14.44 to $16.9.

Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, RDY stock was up 6.07% at $15.65, and ALVO stock was down 2.49% at $10.56.

