Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
James Bay Resources Ltd is a Canadian junior oil company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas opportunities in the prolific Delta region of Nigeria. The company's property interests are in the exploration and evaluation stage.

James Bay Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy James Bay Resources (JMBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of James Bay Resources (OTCPK: JMBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are James Bay Resources's (JMBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for James Bay Resources.

Q

What is the target price for James Bay Resources (JMBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for James Bay Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for James Bay Resources (JMBRF)?

A

The stock price for James Bay Resources (OTCPK: JMBRF) is $0.1873 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 18:55:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does James Bay Resources (JMBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for James Bay Resources.

Q

When is James Bay Resources (OTCPK:JMBRF) reporting earnings?

A

James Bay Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is James Bay Resources (JMBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for James Bay Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does James Bay Resources (JMBRF) operate in?

A

James Bay Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.