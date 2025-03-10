Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In March

As of March 10, 2025, three stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70</a>, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY

On Feb. 4, Jack Henry & Associates posted in-line quarterly earnings. According to Greg Adelson, President and CEO, “We are pleased to report solid performance in the second quarter of our fiscal year. We continued our positive sales momentum with record sales attainment in Q2 for the second consecutive year while maintaining a robust sales pipeline for future opportunities.” The company's stock gained around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $193.02.

RSI Value: 77.9

77.9 JKHY Price Action: Shares of Jack Henry & Associates gained 4.2% to close at $191.28 on Friday.

Dynex Capital Inc DX

On Feb. 20, Dynex Capital increased its monthly dividend from 15 cents to 17 cents. The company's stock gained around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $14.46.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 DX Price Action: Shares of Dynex Capital gained 2.5% to close at $14.37 on Friday.

Prudential PLC PUK

On June 24, 2024, Prudential launched a share buyback program worth $2 billion. The company expects to complete the share buyback no later than mid-2026. CEO Anil Wadhwani, said, "Progress towards our financial objectives will increase the potential for further cash returns to shareholders. Our dividend policy remains unchanged, with the Board continuing to expect the 2024 annual dividend to grow in the range of 7-9 per cent." The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.27.

RSI Value: 71

71 PUK Price Action: Shares of Prudential gained 2.2% to close at $19.64 on Friday.

