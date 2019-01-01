Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $44.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.32 0.93 0.86 EPS Actual 1.30 1.38 1.04 0.95 Revenue Estimate 467.97M 489.35M 445.12M 439.60M Revenue Actual 493.90M 488.06M 450.29M 433.78M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.32 0.93 0.86 EPS Actual 1.30 1.38 1.04 0.95 Revenue Estimate 467.97M 489.35M 445.12M 439.60M Revenue Actual 493.90M 488.06M 450.29M 433.78M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.8 and $4.85 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.