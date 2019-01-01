ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jack Henry & Associates
(NASDAQ:JKHY)
187.81
1.73[0.93%]
Last update: 10:00AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low186.86 - 189.96
52 Week High/Low147.5 - 205.37
Open / Close186.86 / -
Float / Outstanding54.9M / 72.9M
Vol / Avg.22.7K / 531.2K
Mkt Cap13.7B
P/E38.21
50d Avg. Price190.9
Div / Yield1.96/1.05%
Payout Ratio38.4
EPS1.16
Total Float54.9M

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jack Henry & Associates reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.160

Quarterly Revenue

$478.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$478.3M

Earnings Recap

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $44.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.32 0.93 0.86
EPS Actual 1.30 1.38 1.04 0.95
Revenue Estimate 467.97M 489.35M 445.12M 439.60M
Revenue Actual 493.90M 488.06M 450.29M 433.78M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.32 0.93 0.86
EPS Actual 1.30 1.38 1.04 0.95
Revenue Estimate 467.97M 489.35M 445.12M 439.60M
Revenue Actual 493.90M 488.06M 450.29M 433.78M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.8 and $4.85 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jack Henry & Associates using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Jack Henry & Associates Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reporting earnings?
A

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.78, which missed the estimate of $0.83.

Q
What were Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $383.8M, which beat the estimate of $372.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.