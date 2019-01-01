ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jiayin Gr
(NASDAQ:JFIN)
1.77
00
At close: Jun 3
1.73
-0.0400[-2.26%]
PreMarket: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.57 - 7.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 54M
Vol / Avg.- / 44.2K
Mkt Cap95.6M
P/E1.36
50d Avg. Price2.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.28
Total Float-

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jiayin Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 8

EPS Estimate

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$89.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$368.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jiayin Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Jiayin Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) reporting earnings?
A

Jiayin Gr (JFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Jiayin Gr’s (NASDAQ:JFIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $109M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.