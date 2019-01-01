Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$89.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$368.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jiayin Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Jiayin Gr Questions & Answers
When is Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) reporting earnings?
Jiayin Gr (JFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jiayin Gr’s (NASDAQ:JFIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $109M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.