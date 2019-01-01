Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jiayin Gr
Jiayin Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) was reported by Roth Capital on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.25 expecting JFIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 422.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Jiayin Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jiayin Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jiayin Gr was filed on April 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jiayin Gr (JFIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.75 to $9.25. The current price Jiayin Gr (JFIN) is trading at is $1.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
