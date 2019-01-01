ñol

Jack In The Box
(NASDAQ:JACK)
70.32
00
At close: Jun 3
70.32
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65 - 122.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18.6M / 21M
Vol / Avg.- / 434.3K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E12.12
50d Avg. Price82.55
Div / Yield1.76/2.50%
Payout Ratio30.34
EPS0.37
Total Float18.6M

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jack In The Box reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$1.160

Quarterly Revenue

$322.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$322.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack In The Box missed estimated earnings by 15.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $65.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.91 1.75 1.46 1.29
EPS Actual 1.97 1.80 1.79 1.48
Revenue Estimate 346.43M 289.07M 257.49M 250.91M
Revenue Actual 344.71M 278.45M 269.46M 257.22M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jack In The Box management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.8 and $6.1 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jack In The Box using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Jack In The Box Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reporting earnings?
A

Jack In The Box (JACK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.07.

Q
What were Jack In The Box’s (NASDAQ:JACK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $357.8M, which missed the estimate of $361.9M.

