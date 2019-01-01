Investment AB Latour is an investment holding company that makes investments in wholly owned industrial operations and a portfolio of securities. Latour has a long-term and activist orientation, with the vast majority of its total net asset value deriving from companies that have been in its portfolio for more than 20 years. The company measures its performance against its benchmark, the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index. Its criterion is to invest in companies that have their own products that meet growing international demand. Latour specifically evaluates four trends: demographic development, sustainability, globalization, and competition for limited resources.