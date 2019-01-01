QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.35/1.20%
52 Wk
29.45 - 37.19
Mkt Cap
18.8B
Payout Ratio
40.71
Open
-
P/E
37.3
EPS
1.65
Shares
639.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Investment AB Latour is an investment holding company that makes investments in wholly owned industrial operations and a portfolio of securities. Latour has a long-term and activist orientation, with the vast majority of its total net asset value deriving from companies that have been in its portfolio for more than 20 years. The company measures its performance against its benchmark, the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index. Its criterion is to invest in companies that have their own products that meet growing international demand. Latour specifically evaluates four trends: demographic development, sustainability, globalization, and competition for limited resources.

Investment Latour Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investment Latour (IVTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investment Latour (OTCPK: IVTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investment Latour's (IVTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Investment Latour.

Q

What is the target price for Investment Latour (IVTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Investment Latour

Q

Current Stock Price for Investment Latour (IVTBF)?

A

The stock price for Investment Latour (OTCPK: IVTBF) is $29.45 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:31:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investment Latour (IVTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Investment Latour.

Q

When is Investment Latour (OTCPK:IVTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Investment Latour does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Investment Latour (IVTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investment Latour.

Q

What sector and industry does Investment Latour (IVTBF) operate in?

A

Investment Latour is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.