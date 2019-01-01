QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.67 - 1.67
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
106.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invicta Holdings Ltd is an investment holding management company. It operates through two divisions including Engineering Solutions services (ESG) and Capital Equipment. Its ESG is the wholesaler and retail distributor in Africa of engineering consumable products, technical services, and 360-degree solutions and generates revenue from the same.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invicta Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invicta Holdings (IVCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invicta Holdings (OTCPK: IVCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invicta Holdings's (IVCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invicta Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Invicta Holdings (IVCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invicta Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Invicta Holdings (IVCHF)?

A

The stock price for Invicta Holdings (OTCPK: IVCHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invicta Holdings (IVCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invicta Holdings.

Q

When is Invicta Holdings (OTCPK:IVCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Invicta Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invicta Holdings (IVCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invicta Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Invicta Holdings (IVCHF) operate in?

A

Invicta Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.