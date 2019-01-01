ITC Ltd is an Indian conglomerate that primarily operates in the consumer goods space, particularly cigarettes. The company operates in four main business segments: Fast Moving Consumer Goods; Hotels; Paperboards, Paper, and Packaging; and Agri-Business. Roughly three-quarters of the company's total revenue comes from the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Business, which is dominated by cigarettes but also includes branded packaged foods, personal care products, and other categories. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in India.