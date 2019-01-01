QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Infinite technology Corp is fitness and nutrition based company in Texas. The Company manufactures products for the health and fitness industries.

Analyst Ratings

Infinite Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infinite Technology (ITCJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infinite Technology (OTCEM: ITCJ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Infinite Technology's (ITCJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infinite Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Infinite Technology (ITCJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infinite Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Infinite Technology (ITCJ)?

A

The stock price for Infinite Technology (OTCEM: ITCJ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:52:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infinite Technology (ITCJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinite Technology.

Q

When is Infinite Technology (OTCEM:ITCJ) reporting earnings?

A

Infinite Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infinite Technology (ITCJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infinite Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Infinite Technology (ITCJ) operate in?

A

Infinite Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.