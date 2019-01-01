QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 1:30PM

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF's (ITB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?

A

The stock price for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB) is $62.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) operate in?

A

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.