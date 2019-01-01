QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Investors Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Investor Bank, a savings bank operating primarily in the greater New Jersey and New York metropolitan areas. The bank obtains funds through both deposits and the wholesale market to originate loans and invest in securities. Loans originated include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The bank has traditionally grown through acquisitions and internal growth, including de novo branching. The vast majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The vast majority of its net revenue is in net interest income.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS0.3200.400 0.0800
REV202.200M200.968M-1.232M

Investors Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investors Bancorp (ISBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investors Bancorp's (ISBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Investors Bancorp (ISBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ISBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.26% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Investors Bancorp (ISBC)?

A

The stock price for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) is $16.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investors Bancorp (ISBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) reporting earnings?

A

Investors Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Investors Bancorp (ISBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investors Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Investors Bancorp (ISBC) operate in?

A

Investors Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.