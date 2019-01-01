Investors Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Investor Bank, a savings bank operating primarily in the greater New Jersey and New York metropolitan areas. The bank obtains funds through both deposits and the wholesale market to originate loans and invest in securities. Loans originated include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The bank has traditionally grown through acquisitions and internal growth, including de novo branching. The vast majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The vast majority of its net revenue is in net interest income.