|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.400
|0.0800
|REV
|202.200M
|200.968M
|-1.232M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Investors Bancorp’s space includes: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).
The latest price target for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ISBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.26% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) is $16.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Investors Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Investors Bancorp.
Investors Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.