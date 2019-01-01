ñol

iRhythm Technologies
(NASDAQ:IRTC)
$152.93
2.68[1.78%]
At close: Sep 2
$152.93
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low147.33 - 155.9452 Week High/Low101.63 - 169.54Open / Close153.35 / 152.93Float / Outstanding26.7M / 30M
Vol / Avg.300.1K / 394KMkt Cap4.6BP/E-50d Avg. Price141.19
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.8Total Float26.7M

iRhythm Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:IRTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

iRhythm Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 4

EPS

$-0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$102.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$102.1M

Earnings Recap

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iRhythm Technologies beat estimated earnings by 14.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was up $20.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRhythm Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -1.08 -1.17 -1.10 -0.94
EPS Actual -0.80 -1.10 -0.81 -0.59
Revenue Estimate 86.76M 78.27M 83.56M 72.69M
Revenue Actual 92.38M 81.80M 85.43M 81.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of iRhythm Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

iRhythm Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reporting earnings?
A

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were iRhythm Technologies’s (NASDAQ:IRTC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $25M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

