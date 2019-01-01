iRhythm Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:IRTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iRhythm Technologies beat estimated earnings by 14.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was up $20.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRhythm Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.08 -1.17 -1.10 -0.94 EPS Actual -0.80 -1.10 -0.81 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 86.76M 78.27M 83.56M 72.69M Revenue Actual 92.38M 81.80M 85.43M 81.28M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.08 -1.17 -1.10 -0.94 EPS Actual -0.80 -1.10 -0.81 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 86.76M 78.27M 83.56M 72.69M Revenue Actual 92.38M 81.80M 85.43M 81.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.