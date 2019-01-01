ñol

iRhythm Technologies
(NASDAQ:IRTC)
$152.93
2.68[1.78%]
At close: Sep 2
$152.93
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low147.33 - 155.9452 Week High/Low101.63 - 169.54Open / Close153.35 / 152.93Float / Outstanding26.7M / 30M
Vol / Avg.300.1K / 394KMkt Cap4.6BP/E-50d Avg. Price141.19
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.8Total Float26.7M

iRhythm Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:IRTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$198.00

Lowest Price Target1

$105.00

Consensus Price Target1

$163.13

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
42101

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Canaccord Genuity
  • BTIG
  • JP Morgan
  • Truist Securities
  • Citigroup

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for iRhythm Technologies

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

iRhythm Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)?
A

The latest price target for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $198.00 expecting IRTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.47% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and iRhythm Technologies maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iRhythm Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iRhythm Technologies was filed on September 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $185.00 to $198.00. The current price iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) is trading at is $152.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

