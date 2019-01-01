iRhythm Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:IRTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iRhythm Technologies
The latest price target for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $198.00 expecting IRTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.47% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and iRhythm Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iRhythm Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iRhythm Technologies was filed on September 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $185.00 to $198.00. The current price iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) is trading at is $152.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
